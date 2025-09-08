$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 5956 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 29702 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 22380 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 19661 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 22667 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 24722 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25650 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29019 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40955 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62795 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.3m/s
56%
753mm
Popular news
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 52222 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 50587 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62709 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 28591 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 7250 views
Publications
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 7304 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62741 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 50607 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 52242 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139259 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62741 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 36501 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 40670 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 72051 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 129672 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

Simonyan diagnosed with cancer, Kremlin propaganda machine may lose key figure - The Moscow Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of "Rossiya Segodnya", announced the discovery of a serious illness requiring surgery. According to sources, it is cancer, which may lead to her removal from office.

Simonyan diagnosed with cancer, Kremlin propaganda machine may lose key figure - The Moscow Times

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the "Russia Today" media group and the Russia Today TV channel, announced that doctors had discovered a serious illness in her that requires surgery. This is reported by The Moscow Times, writes UNN.

Details

During a live broadcast of propagandist Vladimir Solovyov's program, Simonyan stated that "it's always better to tell the truth yourself than to let the audience feed on rumors," while gesturing to the left side of her chest. From her words, it became clear that she was referring to a future mastectomy.

The 45-year-old Simonyan did not specify the exact diagnosis, but a source from The Moscow Times in the media market, close to her, reported that it was cancer. According to him, the condition is serious, and there are discussions behind the scenes about Simonyan's possible removal from office and her departure from Russia Today.

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space01.05.25, 02:45 • 73997 views

Simonyan heads the state-owned holding "Russia Today," which includes RIA Novosti, as well as the RT TV channel – one of the main tools of Kremlin propaganda for foreign audiences. The channel is funded exclusively from the budget: over 31 billion rubles are allocated for 2025. RT, RIA Novosti, the holding itself, Simonyan, and her colleagues are subject to US and EU sanctions.

Simonyan's personal life is also under the pressure of dramatic circumstances: her husband, director and TV presenter Tigran Keosayan, has been in a coma for nine months after experiencing clinical death in January 2025. He is 59 years old and is known for the films "Poor Sasha," "Silver Lily of the Valley," "Crimean Bridge," and a number of propaganda TV projects.

Thus, the main mouthpiece of Russian propaganda may soon leave her post – for the first time in almost two decades of working for the Kremlin.

Recall

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) demands that the ICC issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan, Dmitry Kiselyov, and Dmitry Medvedev for spreading hatred against Ukrainian civilians, which may be classified as a crime against humanity.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Fake news
European Union
United States
Ukraine