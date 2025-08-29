$41.260.06
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 23965 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 23785 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 36270 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 59944 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 60149 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 138617 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69648 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78537 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113832 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

752mm
Sikorski sharply reacted to the emotional statement of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry and called for solidarity with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to criticism from his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó regarding sanctions against Robert Brovdy. Sikorski reminded Hungary of the possibility of abandoning Russian oil and called for solidarity with Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to the sharp response of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who criticized Ukraine and Poland for remarks regarding sanctions against the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi. The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote about this on his page on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

Peter, as the European Commission has repeatedly told you, Hungary can get its oil from non-Russian sources without financing Putin's war machine. Please show solidarity with Ukraine's struggle for independence. The heroes of 1956 are looking on.

— Sikorski wrote in his statement.

The conflict arose against the backdrop of criticism from the Ukrainian and Polish sides regarding Budapest's decision to impose sanctions against Brovdi, who participated in military operations. Szijjártó called his colleagues' remarks "emotional" and expressed disagreement with the assessments of Ukraine and Poland, which only exacerbated the diplomatic dispute.

Sikorski emphasized Hungary's historical responsibility and called for solidarity with Ukraine's current struggle for territorial integrity and independence.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski invited the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, to Poland for a vacation. This happened after Hungary banned Brovdi from entering the Schengen area.

Earlier, Hungary banned Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, from entering. This happened after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed a note of protest to the Hungarian ambassador in response to the ban on entry for the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi. Kyiv called on Budapest for a constructive dialogue.

Stepan Haftko

