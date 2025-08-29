Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to the sharp response of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who criticized Ukraine and Poland for remarks regarding sanctions against the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi. The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote about this on his page on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

Peter, as the European Commission has repeatedly told you, Hungary can get its oil from non-Russian sources without financing Putin's war machine. Please show solidarity with Ukraine's struggle for independence. The heroes of 1956 are looking on. — Sikorski wrote in his statement.

The conflict arose against the backdrop of criticism from the Ukrainian and Polish sides regarding Budapest's decision to impose sanctions against Brovdi, who participated in military operations. Szijjártó called his colleagues' remarks "emotional" and expressed disagreement with the assessments of Ukraine and Poland, which only exacerbated the diplomatic dispute.

Sikorski emphasized Hungary's historical responsibility and called for solidarity with Ukraine's current struggle for territorial integrity and independence.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski invited the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, to Poland for a vacation. This happened after Hungary banned Brovdi from entering the Schengen area.

Earlier, Hungary banned Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, from entering. This happened after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed a note of protest to the Hungarian ambassador in response to the ban on entry for the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi. Kyiv called on Budapest for a constructive dialogue.