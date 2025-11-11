Signed acts for a program that didn't work: former deputy minister of social policy suspected of embezzling over UAH 23 million in state funds

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7982 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15677 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15747 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16668 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21995 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24161 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27468 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64345 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76476 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4422 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9786 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 15687 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15757 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78701 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Bashar al-Assad
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Hungary
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 1426 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14276 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 52604 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 127710 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 131916 views
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Forbes
Heating

Signed acts for a program that didn't work: former deputy minister of social policy suspected of embezzling over UAH 23 million in state funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The former Deputy Minister of Social Policy has been notified of suspicion of official negligence for signing acts for the payment of the development of the non-functional "E-social" system. The state suffered losses of almost UAH 23.7 million, which will have to be returned to the World Bank.

Signed acts for a program that didn't work: former deputy minister of social policy suspected of embezzling over UAH 23 million in state funds

A former Deputy Minister of Social Policy, who currently serves as an advisor to the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, has been notified of suspicion of official negligence. He is accused of signing acts for the payment of the development of the state system "E-social," which never became operational.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to UNN sources, the person in question is Mykola Shambir, who was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine in September 2019.

The investigation established that in 2018, the Ministry of Social Policy entered into an agreement with a consortium of four companies to create an electronic platform that was supposed to combine all data on social payments, benefits, and subsidies.

The contract value amounted to over $3.3 million. In 2018–2019, almost UAH 23.7 million of budget funds were transferred to the contractors.

At the same time, the program turned out to be unsuitable for use – it did not meet the requirements of the legislation and could not work with state registers. Therefore, in 2021, the contract was terminated.

In turn, auditors of the State Audit Service in 2024 confirmed: the tender was conducted with violations, and the companies' proposal should have been rejected at the selection stage.

The examination confirmed that the state suffered losses of almost UAH 23.7 million. Funds for the creation of "E-social" were provided by the World Bank within the framework of the project "Modernization of the Social Support System for the Population of Ukraine."

Now Ukraine has to return this money with interest.

The official's actions are qualified as official negligence that led to grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in the version effective until 01.07.2020).

The investigation is being conducted by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and with the operational support of the Cyber Security Department of the SBU.

Reference information about "E-social"

The Government approved the Regulation on the Unified Information and Analytical System for Social Support Management of the Population of Ukraine (E-social) in the summer of 2019. At that time, the Ministry of Social Policy was instructed not only to create "E-social" but also to fill the database with information available in other information systems used by structural units for social protection of the population by September 30, 2020. "E-social" was supposed to be launched on October 1, 2020.

It was planned that the system would be used for providing, assigning, and paying social support. According to Resolution No. 676, it was envisioned that through this system, electronic submission of documents would be possible with the help of an electronic digital signature. It was expected that thanks to "E-social," citizens would be able to apply for and manage the provision of all types of social support (including social services, targeted assistance to IDPs, subsidies, etc.).

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
World Bank
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine