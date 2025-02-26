ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Sierra Nevada snowpack below normal: what it means for California

Sierra Nevada snowpack below normal: what it means for California

Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains is 88% of normal, which could affect California's water supply. Although the figure is worrisome, it is still higher than the record low of 2015.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack provides about 30 percent of California's water needs. Currently, the snow level in the Sierra Nevada mountains is lower than it should be, which is a cause for concern. At the same time, experts note that the current level, although not reaching an acceptable level, is higher than the level recorded in 2015. 

Snow cover has been above average for the past two years in the Sierra Nevada mountain system, helping to ease the years-long drought that has plagued California, the richest and most populous Golden State. Much of the winter snow in 2023 and 2024 came from atmospheric rivers that brought heavy precipitation to mountainous areas

But according to the latest data, there is a reason to worry again. The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains is now lower than it should be, meaning that the state's water supply could be affected again.

As of Monday, snowpack was 88 percent of normal for this time of year and 73 percent on April 1, a benchmark that indicates how much water the state can expect from snowmelt.

Indeed, experts are concerned about such figures. However, as Newsweek found out, the current level of snow is much higher than in 2015.

10 years ago, on March 1, the lowest snow cover across the state since 1950 was recorded, according to a representative of the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

California missed critical snow storms in January, leaving the state below average for this time of year. While we're excited to see some storm activity in the coming days, long periods without precipitation can dry out the state very quickly. Every day without snow or rain means we are falling behind on what we need. 

- explained DWR Director Carla Nemeth.

We can look back to 2013 and 2021 to show how quickly conditions can change for an arid climate.” added a representative of DWR.

