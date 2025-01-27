Heatwave could kill more than 2 million Europeans by the end of the century - study

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 59591 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85075 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105582 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108683 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103166 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132869 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116960 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101335 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40770 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116275 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110787 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 59591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128063 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154968 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15186 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20002 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110775 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116261 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139445 views
Actual
Heatwave could kill more than 2 million Europeans by the end of the century - study

Heatwave could kill more than 2 million Europeans by the end of the century - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34967 views

The study found that climate change could lead to 2.3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.

Climate change could increase the number of heat-related deaths in Europe by 2.3 million people by 2099, scientists have calculated, writes UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

This was found out by participants in a study from the Environmental and Health Modeling (EHM) Laboratory at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), which is published in the journal Nature Medicine.

“The study provides compelling evidence that a sharp increase in heat-related deaths would far exceed any decrease in cold-related deaths, resulting in a net increase in mortality across Europe,” notes Prof. Antonio Gasparrini, senior author of the paper and head of the EHM Laboratory at LSHTM.

His team estimates that “climate change could lead to more than 2.3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099.” However, according to the researchers, 70 percent of these tragedies can be avoided if rapid action is taken to heal the planet.

Barcelona is projected to have the highest number of temperature-related deaths by the end of the century, with 246,082. It is followed by Rome with a projected 147,738 deaths and Naples with 147,248. Fourth on the list is the Spanish city of Madrid (129,716), with Milan (110,131) in fifth place. Next are Athens with a projected 87,523 deaths, Valencia (67,519), Marseille (51,306), Bucharest (47,468) and Genoa (36,338).

Researchers note that the peak of deaths is predicted in the most densely populated Mediterranean cities. But smaller towns in Malta, Spain and Italy may also be affected.

As you move further away from the Mediterranean, the effects will be less severe. In other European capitals, such as Paris, there may be a smaller but still significant increase in deaths, both from cold and heat.

In the North, the British Isles and Scandinavia, a net decrease in the number of deaths related to ambient temperature is possible, according to the study. For example, projected figures for London show a 27,455 reduction in the number of deaths by the end of the century.

But as the researchers point out, this plus is far outweighed by the minuses of the rest of Europe, where a combined total of more than 2 million additional deaths are possible.

It is noted that only significant and rapid reductions in carbon dioxide emissions can reduce the number of deaths from extreme heat. “Our results underscore the urgent need to actively mitigate climate change,” notes Dr. Pierre Masselot, lead author of the study in the EHM-Lab at LSHTM. - This is particularly important for the Mediterranean, where, if nothing is done, the consequences could be dire.

WHO: heat kills more than 175 thousand Europeans every year01.08.2024, 16:05 • 17768 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
athensAthens
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
romeRome
milanMilan
parisParis
europeEurope
madrydMadrid
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising