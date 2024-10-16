Sibiga meets with NB8 foreign ministers: they agree on energy aid packages, toughening sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the ministers of the North Baltic Eight in Odesa. They agreed on energy assistance, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with the ministers of the North Baltic Eight (NB8). The parties agreed on energy aid packages for Ukraine, agreed to work together on Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.
Sibiga said this during a press conference in Odesa following the plenary session, UNN reports .
Details
Today, we discussed how to strengthen support for Ukraine, protect our people, in particular Odesa and the region, protect ports and energy, and bring Russian criminals to justice. As a result of the talks, we have reached concrete agreements. Additional energy assistance packages to strengthen resilience ahead of winter. We also discussed further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, strengthening of the air shield, investments in our defense industry
He also noted that the countries agreed to work together on Ukraine's accession to the EU and on Ukraine's approach to NATO membership.
They agreed to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. We discussed blocking Russia's shadowy fleet, which not only allows Moscow to earn money for the war against Ukraine, but also threatens Europe with an environmental catastrophe. It is time to block this shadow fleet, save Ukrainian lives and protect Europe
To recap
On Wednesday, October 16, eight foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic states arrived in Odesa for a visit.