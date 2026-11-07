Shots fired in central Kraków: preliminary reports indicate fatalities and injuries

Dramatic events unfolded in the very heart of Kraków on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, shots were fired at the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny). Two people were killed and another eight injured, reports UNN, citing Newsmax Polska.

Details

Police patrols, municipal guards and ambulances arrived at the scene almost immediately. Witnesses also reported casualties on Stradomska Street (ulica Stradomska), near the intersection with Dietla Street (ulica Dietla), where people were lying on the sidewalk.

The city center was filled with emergency workers and passersby. Police are currently conducting an operation, but have not yet provided any details about the course of events or the exact number of victims. The circumstances of both incidents are currently being clarified.

According to eyewitness accounts, a black Subaru drove to the Main Market Square, from which a masked man opened fire on random passersby. Several people were injured; a shop and a tram were also damaged. A peaceful anti-government demonstration was taking place approximately 500 meters from the scene.