Shostka suffered three Russian missile strikes overnight, a child was injured

Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Shostka in Sumy region overnight, a child was injured, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, clarified on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The victim of the night attack in Shostka is a 14-year-old child. The girl sustained shrapnel wounds from glass when she ran to a shelter. She was hospitalized, and doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, "preliminarily, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the city."

Apartment buildings, private houses, and a medical facility building were damaged.

Earlier, Hryhorov reported that the enemy attacked the Shostka community and that there was a victim.

