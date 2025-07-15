Shostka suffered three Russian missile strikes overnight, a child was injured
Overnight, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Shostka in Sumy Oblast. A 14-year-old child was injured, sustaining shrapnel wounds from glass, and residential buildings and a medical facility were also damaged.
Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Shostka in Sumy region overnight, a child was injured, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, clarified on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
The victim of the night attack in Shostka is a 14-year-old child. The girl sustained shrapnel wounds from glass when she ran to a shelter. She was hospitalized, and doctors are providing all necessary assistance.
According to him, "preliminarily, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the city."
Apartment buildings, private houses, and a medical facility building were damaged.
Earlier, Hryhorov reported that the enemy attacked the Shostka community and that there was a victim.
