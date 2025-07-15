Russia attacked Shostka community: there is a victim, medical facility, apartment buildings damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 15, the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast was hit by a Russian strike, as a result of which one person was injured. The building of a medical institution, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.
On the night of Tuesday, July 15, the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast suffered a brutal Russian attack. At least one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.
This night, the Shostka community was again subjected to an enemy attack. Preliminarily, one person was injured. They are receiving medical assistance.
According to him, as a result of the Russian strike, a medical facility building was damaged. Apartment buildings and private houses were also damaged.
