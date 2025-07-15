$41.780.04
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 07:52 PM • 10006 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 20227 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 31372 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 38369 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 35721 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 31993 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 30322 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 49008 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 45989 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23711 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Russia attacked Shostka community: there is a victim, medical facility, apartment buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

On the night of July 15, the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast was hit by a Russian strike, as a result of which one person was injured. The building of a medical institution, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

Russia attacked Shostka community: there is a victim, medical facility, apartment buildings damaged

On the night of Tuesday, July 15, the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast suffered a brutal Russian attack. At least one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

This night, the Shostka community was again subjected to an enemy attack. Preliminarily, one person was injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

- Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, as a result of the Russian strike, a medical facility building was damaged. Apartment buildings and private houses were also damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

