Russia attacked Shostka community: there is a victim, medical facility, apartment buildings damaged

On the night of Tuesday, July 15, the Shostka community of Sumy Oblast suffered a brutal Russian attack. At least one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

This night, the Shostka community was again subjected to an enemy attack. Preliminarily, one person was injured. They are receiving medical assistance. - Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, as a result of the Russian strike, a medical facility building was damaged. Apartment buildings and private houses were also damaged.

Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"