In Sumy region, Russia struck a psychoneurological dispensary - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Shostka community in Sumy region, hitting the Svesky psychoneurological dispensary. One person was injured, the dispensary building was destroyed, and over 20 residential buildings were damaged.
In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a psychoneurological dispensary in the Shostka community, Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha announced on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.
The Russian aggressor attacked the Shostka community targeting the "Svesky Psychoneurological Dispensary". One person was wounded. The dispensary building was destroyed.
According to him, 11 apartment buildings and more than 10 private houses were also damaged.
"A request to all residents of nearby areas to be careful with unfamiliar objects. There may be scattered elements of cluster munitions," Noha emphasized.
Russia attacked Shostka community: there is a victim, medical facility, apartment buildings damaged15.07.25, 04:23 • 3920 views