In Sumy region, Russia struck a psychoneurological dispensary - mayor

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a psychoneurological dispensary in the Shostka community, Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha announced on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

The Russian aggressor attacked the Shostka community targeting the "Svesky Psychoneurological Dispensary". One person was wounded. The dispensary building was destroyed. - Noha wrote.

According to him, 11 apartment buildings and more than 10 private houses were also damaged.

"A request to all residents of nearby areas to be careful with unfamiliar objects. There may be scattered elements of cluster munitions," Noha emphasized.

Russia attacked Shostka community: there is a victim, medical facility, apartment buildings damaged