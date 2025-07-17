Shostka district of Sumy region under daily shelling: the enemy strikes residential areas

Shostka district of Sumy region has been under Russian shelling for several days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov.

For the past few days, Shostka district has been under daily shelling. Today, the enemy once again struck the Seredyno-Buda community - the official said in his Telegram channel.

He noted that the Russian army deliberately targets residential areas, destroying the homes of peaceful residents.

"The Russian army deliberately targets residential areas, destroying the homes of peaceful residents. Pierced roofs, damaged walls, burnt-out homes – these are the consequences of another shelling," the post reads.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties," Hryhorov added.

Recall

On the night of July 15, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Shostka in the Sumy region. A 14-year-old child was injured by glass fragments, and residential buildings and a medical facility were also damaged.

In addition, on July 15, the Russian army shelled the Shostka community in the Sumy region, hitting the Svesky psychoneurological dispensary. One person was injured, the dispensary building was destroyed, and more than 20 residential buildings were damaged.

On July 14, Sumy was attacked by Russia, the enemy struck an educational institution, and there are reports of injured.

