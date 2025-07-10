Shooting in Kyiv: man's body found

A shooting occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, resulting in the death of a man. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to ascertain all circumstances of the incident. This was reported by Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Police are establishing the circumstances of a shooting in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. Upon arrival at the call, law enforcement officers found the body of a man with a gunshot wound. - the report says.

As noted by the police, investigative and operational groups from the district and main police departments, criminal investigation officers, cynologists, and other services are currently working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being sought