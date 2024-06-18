$41.340.03
Shooting in Kyiv: attempted assassination of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov - wife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13837 views

According to the wife of the Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov, an attempt was made on his life near his home in Kyiv on June 18.

Shooting in Kyiv: attempted assassination of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov - wife

On Tuesday, June 18, an attempt was made in Kyiv to assassinate Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov. This was reported by his wife, Natalia Sadykova, on Facebook, UNN reports.

"Today in Kyiv, near his own home, an attempt was made on Aidos Sadykov's life," the oppositionist's wife wrote.

Earlier, police said that on in Shevchenkivskyi district, an unknown shot at a man who was sitting in a parked car with his wife.

For reference

Sadykov has been living in Kyiv since 2014. He criticizes the current government of Kazakhstan, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In particular, he actively supported the protests in Kazakhstan in January 2022.

In October 2023, Sadykov was put on the wanted list in Kazakhstan for "inciting social, national, tribal, class or religious hatred".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

