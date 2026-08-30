Shooting at a rave party in Switzerland: one woman killed, five injured

$44.5451.86
ukenru
10:49 AM • 6978 views
Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"Video
Exclusive
08:01 AM • 16231 views
The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine
07:01 AM • 17983 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia
August 30, 04:44 AM • 23376 views
CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios
August 30, 03:46 AM • 23626 views
"If Ukraine loses, we will lose too": Finland's president stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv
August 30, 02:16 AM • 22288 views
Putin compared the war against Ukraine to orcas attacking polar bears
August 30, 12:14 AM • 19624 views
At least 3 people were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack; strikes were recorded in several districtsPhoto
August 29, 11:16 PM • 18817 views
Belgium has once again refused to support the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
August 29, 10:35 PM • 15920 views
The Turkish Navy and Somali forces freed a ship captured by pirates; 14 attackers were eliminated
August 29, 08:56 PM • 18284 views
On August 29, Kyiv spent almost half the day under air-raid alerts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
66%
752mm
Popular news
Colombia has halted negotiations with rebel groups and shelved the peace process — PetroAugust 30, 03:33 AM • 11623 views
What is celebrated on August 30 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 30, 04:00 AM • 7080 views
A military airfield in Russia's Yeisk was attacked; a fire and secondary detonation have been reportedPhotoAugust 30, 04:28 AM • 5546 views
"ATESH" reported the disruption of supplies to Russian troops in the Kupiansk directionVideoAugust 30, 04:38 AM • 8368 views
Considered missing for more than two years: television professional Volodymyr Tyrtychnyi was killed at the front06:25 AM • 4958 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 89168 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 87998 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 73986 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 72654 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 70542 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Denys Shtilerman
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Nepal
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 26819 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 26797 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 45624 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 45072 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 98279 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Starlink
Bild

Shooting at a rave party in Switzerland: one woman killed, five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

A 22-year-old woman was killed during a rave party in Switzerland, and five other people were injured. Police are searching for a suspect.

Shooting at a rave party in Switzerland: one woman killed, five injured

A shooting occurred during a rave party in Switzerland. A 22-year-old woman was killed in the attack, while five people were injured, some of them seriously. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, all the victims are residents of Switzerland aged around 20. The police also noted that the search for the suspect is ongoing, and a large part of the city has been cordoned off. Law enforcement officials appealed to the public to provide any footage capturing the incident.

A 34-year-old witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters that he heard gunshots shortly after the music stopped at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. At first, he mistook them for fireworks.

According to media reports, some partygoers hid behind the DJ booth, while one woman hid behind a refrigerator, but a bullet struck her in the back. She died from blood loss despite attempts to revive her.

We remind you

In central moscow, an explosion occurred at an upscale restaurant during a wedding; approximately 50 guests were inside the establishment.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
Reuters
Switzerland