Shooting at a rave party in Switzerland: one woman killed, five injured

A shooting occurred during a rave party in Switzerland. A 22-year-old woman was killed in the attack, while five people were injured, some of them seriously. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, all the victims are residents of Switzerland aged around 20. The police also noted that the search for the suspect is ongoing, and a large part of the city has been cordoned off. Law enforcement officials appealed to the public to provide any footage capturing the incident.

A 34-year-old witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters that he heard gunshots shortly after the music stopped at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. At first, he mistook them for fireworks.

According to media reports, some partygoers hid behind the DJ booth, while one woman hid behind a refrigerator, but a bullet struck her in the back. She died from blood loss despite attempts to revive her.

We remind you

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