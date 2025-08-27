$41.400.03
Shooting at a Catholic school in the USA: the killer turned out to be an antisemitic transgender person who kept a diary in Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In Minneapolis, 20-year-old transgender Robert Westman opened fire at a Catholic school, killing two children and injuring about 20 people. Before the attack, he published a video showing an obsession with weapons and plans to attack a church.

Shooting at a Catholic school in the USA: the killer turned out to be an antisemitic transgender person who kept a diary in Russian

Law enforcement officers have identified the shooter who opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring about 20 people, before committing suicide. He turned out to be 20-year-old transgender anti-Semite Robert Westman. This is reported by the New York Post (NYP), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a few hours before the shooting, he posted a video online demonstrating his obsession with weapons. One of the rifle magazines has "for the children" written on it, as well as several inscriptions in Russian.

NYP, citing law enforcement sources, reported that police are checking the connection between the shooter and the published videos.

The video also showed diary entries in English and Russian

- states the New York Post post.

In addition to weapons, Westman demonstrates in the videos a diagram of a church, probably the one he later attacked.

According to the publication, each page is filled with incomprehensible handwritten poems, mostly in Cyrillic, including harsh statements such as: "I have long thought about mass murders. It is very difficult for me to write this diary."

According to the New York Post, Robert Westman also detailed his decision to choose the Church of the Annunciation, where his mother, Mary Grace Westman, worked until her retirement in 2021.

Maybe I could attack an event at a local church. I think it's best to attack a large group of children returning from a shift… And from there I can go inside and kill as many as I can

- Westman wrote.

He also expressed deep admiration for mass shootings, particularly Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza.

According to court documents, Westman filed a petition to change his birth name from Robert to Robin in Dakota County when he was 17. The decision to change the name was made in January 2020.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters at a press conference that the shooter was not previously known to law enforcement.

Recall

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, a shooting occurred during a school Mass at a Catholic school. Two children, aged 8 and 10, died, and 17 more people were injured, 14 of them children.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Minnesota