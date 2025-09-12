Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings

The Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv has initiated two criminal proceedings regarding the shooting at a car service station in Lviv Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The proceedings were opened on the facts of intentional murder and suicide. This is provided for by Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The incident occurred at 12:00 in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv District, Lviv Oblast. In the office premises of the car service, a man shot his colleague, after which he committed suicide.

Operational and investigative actions are currently underway.

