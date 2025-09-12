Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings

$41.310.10
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 4970 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 7958 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 11162 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 18579 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 13902 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 14864 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 37976 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39715 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52680 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 83609 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage system
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorism
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is known
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of Montenegro
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 4944 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 4464 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 18554 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 83599 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 57113 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Milojko Spajić
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Italy
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
The New York Times
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

The Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv has initiated two criminal proceedings regarding the shooting at a car service in the Lviv region. The proceedings were opened on the facts of intentional murder and suicide.

Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings

The Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv has initiated two criminal proceedings regarding the shooting at a car service station in Lviv Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The proceedings were opened on the facts of intentional murder and suicide. This is provided for by Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The incident occurred at 12:00 in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv District, Lviv Oblast. In the office premises of the car service, a man shot his colleague, after which he committed suicide.

Operational and investigative actions are currently underway.

Man who attacked a minor on a bus in Ivano-Frankivsk was taken into custody12.09.25, 08:33 • 2412 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine