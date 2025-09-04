$41.370.01
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 8806 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 15011 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 20868 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 21378 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19241 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39364 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39999 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42637 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37960 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Shmyhal visited units of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction: discussed the situation and needs of the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited units of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He familiarized himself with the organization of the brigades' work, the command and reconnaissance system, and discussed urgent issues.

Shmyhal visited units of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction: discussed the situation and needs of the military

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal visited units of the Defense Forces performing combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, together with deputies - Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk and Oksana Ferchuk - we worked in the Zaporizhzhia direction, alongside our defenders

- Shmyhal noted.

They visited the command post of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the command post of the "South" Operational Command. They familiarized themselves with the organization of the brigades' units, the command and intelligence system.

The Minister of Defense heard reports from the command regarding the current situation and the situation in the operational area of the "South" Operational Command, the status of task execution, and the provision of all necessary supplies to the units.

According to him, "our soldiers continue to successfully repel enemy assaults and capture Russian servicemen."

Particular attention was paid to the specifics of using unmanned systems and the most pressing problems in the direction that require urgent resolution. Based on the results of the discussions, key areas for further work were outlined to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces and the effectiveness of combat missions.

- Shmyhal informed.

Recall

On August 20, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region, where he met with military personnel and presented awards. He discussed the situation at the front and familiarized himself with innovative approaches to warfare.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal