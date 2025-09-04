Shmyhal visited units of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction: discussed the situation and needs of the military

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal visited units of the Defense Forces performing combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, together with deputies - Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk and Oksana Ferchuk - we worked in the Zaporizhzhia direction, alongside our defenders - Shmyhal noted.

They visited the command post of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the command post of the "South" Operational Command. They familiarized themselves with the organization of the brigades' units, the command and intelligence system.

The Minister of Defense heard reports from the command regarding the current situation and the situation in the operational area of the "South" Operational Command, the status of task execution, and the provision of all necessary supplies to the units.

According to him, "our soldiers continue to successfully repel enemy assaults and capture Russian servicemen."

Particular attention was paid to the specifics of using unmanned systems and the most pressing problems in the direction that require urgent resolution. Based on the results of the discussions, key areas for further work were outlined to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces and the effectiveness of combat missions. - Shmyhal informed.

Recall

On August 20, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region, where he met with military personnel and presented awards. He discussed the situation at the front and familiarized himself with innovative approaches to warfare.