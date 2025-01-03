GTS plans to switch to new model after the Russian gas transit is stopped - Shmyhal

This year, it is important to implement a new model of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, which now operates without Russian gas transit. The government will pay special attention to the development of the concept "Ukraine is the gas safe of Europe". This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"The two key tasks for this year are the restoration and protection of power facilities," Shmyhal said.

He noted that at the same time, Ukraine will continue to develop distributed generation and build infrastructure to enable it to import more electricity from Europe.

"The Ukrainian gas transportation system is now operating without Russian gas transit, and it is important to implement a new model of its operation this year. We will pay special attention to the development of the concept "Ukraine is the gas safe of Europe," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

On January 19, 2024, Shmyhal stated that Ukraine plans to become the EU's "gas safe", so European companies are invited to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities.

Context

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reported that the Ukrainian gas system is ready to function without Russian gas transit, and Ukrainians will not feel the stoppage of Russian gas transportation.

Commenting on the termination of Russian gas transit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat most European countries have successfully adapted to such changes. Today, the common task is to support Moldova in its energy transformation. It is also necessary to withstand the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia schemes with Moscow to transparent energy policy.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees and cut off electricity supplies due to the suspension of gas transit from Russia.