Shmyhal on signing the resource agreement: we expect diplomatic agreements from the US
Kyiv • UNN
Shmyhal stated Ukraine's readiness to sign a framework agreement with the USA regarding the establishment of a joint investment fund. Ukraine expects specific agreements at the diplomatic level following public signals from the American side.
In the public domain, the United States has indicated that they are ready to sign a framework agreement with Ukraine to establish a development investment fund. Ukraine is expecting specific agreements at the diplomatic level. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference on March 4, as reported by a correspondent from UNN.
In the public domain, you hear messages from the United States that they are ready to sign this agreement, and from our side, the message is clear - we are ready to sign this first agreement regarding the establishment of a joint Investment Fund. We are open to communication, ready to talk, ready to come and sign
Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is currently awaiting feedback from the United States.
Publicly, we have this feedback, these signals. We are now expecting specific agreements at the diplomatic level
Supplement
Shmyhal reported that the framework agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine provides an idea of what the next, second agreement should look like, which has not yet been worked on. The first agreement only contains the intention to create an Investment Fund.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not consider the proposed investment agreement regarding access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals to be dead, which is a departure from what the administration stated over the weekend.
What is known about the agreement that was not signed on February 28 after the dispute between Trump and Zelensky
On February 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the United States regarding subsoil resources.
However, the government did not publish the text of the agreement. It was disseminated by the media.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on February 28 that this agreement is an agreement about a future agreement to establish an Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine.
"Accordingly, this agreement describes the framework for the formation or signing of the next agreement. All subsequent steps after signing will involve the creation of an appropriate delegation, which will be approved by a government decision, as required by the Law of Ukraine on international treaties. The delegation will receive the relevant directives, and further intergovernmental work will take place between the government of Ukraine and the government of the United States regarding the development of the project for this agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine. All subsequent steps are clearly outlined in the Law of Ukraine 'On International Treaties of Ukraine'," Shmyhal explained.
The Prime Minister stated that the agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund will be of an international nature. In this regard, it will be approved by the government and also ratified by the parliament, and it will fully describe all the specifics of how this fund will operate.
The agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding mineral resources will provide for the establishment of a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, where 50% will be Ukraine's contribution.
On February 27, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, stated that the United States hopes to receive about $20 billion from the agreement with Ukraine regarding rare earth minerals.