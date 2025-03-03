Under what conditions will the US be open to resuming negotiations with Ukraine: Volz responded
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated the possibility of resuming negotiations on the minerals deal if Zelensky changes his position. Zelensky had previously expressed readiness to sign an agreement with the U.S.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that the resumption of negotiations regarding the minerals agreement is possible if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky changes his position, reports UNN.
A U.S. national security advisor stated that the resumption of negotiations is possible if Zelensky "changes his position."
We need to hear from Zelensky that he regrets what happened, is ready to sign an agreement regarding resources, and is willing to participate in peace negotiations. This is not too much to ask.
Context
A tense dispute arose between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The exchange between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian President's remarks about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively involve Ukraine in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky allegedly is not ready for peace if America is involved, and added that the Ukrainian leader can return when he is ready for peace.
On March 3, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to restore normal relations with Ukraine, but on the condition that Kyiv is prepared for peace.
Zelensky reported on March 2 that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on mineral resources with the United States.