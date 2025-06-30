Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visit

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM • 23410 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 64417 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 71961 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 189794 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 167219 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 89414 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 102514 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 147516 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 233727 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 89476 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
63%
744mm
Popular news
Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?June 29, 02:20 PM • 4094 views
Ukraine began producing "LEGIT" combat robots for defense needsJune 29, 05:09 PM • 29124 views
Fell into private property: unexploded Russian UAV found in KharkivJune 29, 05:51 PM • 6638 views
Ukraine creates new air defense units with interceptor drones to protect cities - Ihnat06:41 PM • 7274 views
From approval of expansion to "threat": Putin radically changed rhetoric regarding NATO - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry07:46 PM • 11454 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 189790 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 233726 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 221808 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 281329 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 214330 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 59529 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 72638 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 167216 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 52921 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 60426 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, strengthening defense cooperation. Ukraine proposed jointly producing drones and resolving the issue with Russian drones.

Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visit

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal began a visit to Spain and discussed with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, the strengthening of defense cooperation. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, he thanked Spain for its comprehensive support of Ukraine.

The total amount of aid exceeds 2 billion euros. Especially important is military aid. Spanish air defense systems help protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles and drones.

- wrote the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that Ukraine proposes to Spain the creation of joint production of drones and other defense technologies.

We are also working on a solution to intercept Russian drones, which massively attack Ukrainian infrastructure every day.

- Shmyhal noted.

Also, according to him, during the meeting, special attention was paid to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He stressed that the confiscation of frozen Russian assets remains a key financial resource that must work for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

- reported the head of government.

In addition, the parties raised the topic of Ukraine's European integration.

"We expect a political decision on the start of negotiations on EU membership already this year. These days, Spain is hosting the 4th International Conference on Development Financing under the auspices of the UN. We expect important positive decisions that will bring peace closer and ensure our successful future," Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the further plan for Europe's support of our state, in particular through the SAFE and ReArm Europe initiatives. The 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation was also discussed.

Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov 05.06.25, 20:40 • 3296 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Pedro Sánchez
United Nations
Spain
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9