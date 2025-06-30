Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visit

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal began a visit to Spain and discussed with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, the strengthening of defense cooperation. This was reported by UNN.

According to Shmyhal, he thanked Spain for its comprehensive support of Ukraine.

The total amount of aid exceeds 2 billion euros. Especially important is military aid. Spanish air defense systems help protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles and drones. - wrote the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that Ukraine proposes to Spain the creation of joint production of drones and other defense technologies.

We are also working on a solution to intercept Russian drones, which massively attack Ukrainian infrastructure every day. - Shmyhal noted.

Also, according to him, during the meeting, special attention was paid to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He stressed that the confiscation of frozen Russian assets remains a key financial resource that must work for the reconstruction of Ukraine. - reported the head of government.

In addition, the parties raised the topic of Ukraine's European integration.

"We expect a political decision on the start of negotiations on EU membership already this year. These days, Spain is hosting the 4th International Conference on Development Financing under the auspices of the UN. We expect important positive decisions that will bring peace closer and ensure our successful future," Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the further plan for Europe's support of our state, in particular through the SAFE and ReArm Europe initiatives. The 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation was also discussed.

