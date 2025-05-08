$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shmyhal discussed further implementation of the investment support fund with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal discussed the implementation of the investment fund with Julie Davis. He also thanked the United States for its support in the fight against the aggressor and noted the role of American business.

Shmyhal discussed further implementation of the investment support fund with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed further implementation of the investment support fund with the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis. The head of government also thanked the United States for its support in the fight against the Russian invaders, writes UNN.

Details

Held the first meeting with the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julia Davis. Congratulated on the appointment. Thanked all Americans, President Donald Trump, Congress and the US Administration for the assistance provided to us to combat Russian aggression

- Shmyhal said.

He added that in continuation of the agreements with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, he and Davis coordinated joint steps to introduce a free trade zone between Ukraine and the United States. This will be a significant achievement on the path to the prosperity of our countries and peoples.

We appreciate the participation of the United States in the ministerial round table of the World Bank and the IMF and the contribution of the American state to the financial support of Ukraine

- Shmyhal added.

The head of the Ukrainian government also noted the important role of American business operating in Ukraine, which has preserved jobs and pays taxes.

We are interested in more companies from the United States investing in our country and participating in the reconstruction. And the agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine will give it the necessary impetus

- Shmyhal emphasized.

Davis also reported on the meeting with the head of the Ukrainian government and stressed that they discussed further steps in the implementation of the investment support fund.

Good to meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to discuss shared priorities, including next steps in implementing the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and supporting President Trump's efforts to achieve lasting peace

 - Davis said.

She added that reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts will contribute to the security and well-being of both states.

Addition

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis, with whom he discussed defense cooperation and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States. The agreement provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

