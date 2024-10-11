Shelling of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli attack
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the shelling by Israeli troops of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon was a serious violation of international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian diplomatic agency called on all parties to the conflict to guarantee the full security of UN agencies and their representatives. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ukraine is concerned about the shelling by Israeli forces on October 10 of the UN Interim Force in Southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in injuries to the international mission. This incident is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2006
The agency also called on all parties to the conflict to guarantee full security and respect the immunity of UN agencies and their representatives.
Recall
IDF soldiers targeted the UN headquarters in Naqoura and nearby positions. The Israel Defense Forces also "shelled the United Nations (UNP) position 1-31 in Ras Naqoura, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were taking refuge and damaging vehicles and the communications system.