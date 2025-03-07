Shelling of Poltava region: a child and an adult were injured by shell fragments
Kyiv • UNN
In Poltava region, as a result of enemy shelling, two people were injured, including a child. Two private houses and the gas supply system in the Myrhorod district were damaged.
The occupiers shelled Poltava region, resulting in injuries to people. This was reported by the Poltava RMA, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As a result of debris from an enemy shell falling on a residential building in the Myrhorod district, two residents were injured, including a child. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital, where they received medical assistance.
Serious damage to two private houses and the gas supply system in the area has also been recorded.
Authorities are determining the exact number of subscribers who were left without gas after the attack.
Rescue and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences.
Reminder
Last night, the enemy inflicted serious damage to Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure. Rescuers and energy workers are working to restore electricity and gas supply in the affected regions.
