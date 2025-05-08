Shelling of Kharkiv region: occupiers damaged infrastructure, one wounded

Over the past day, 3 settlements of Kharkiv region were affected by Russian strikes. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers used various types of weapons, including:

1 UAV of the "Lancet" type;

24 UAVs of the "Shahed" type;

1 Iskander missile.

As a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

In the Izyum district, 5 private houses were damaged. At the same time, in the Kupyansk district, 5 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, a pharmacy, a kindergarten and 2 administrative buildings were damaged.

There were no casualties as a result of the attacks, but a man was blown up by an explosive device in the village of Vasylivka.

Also, 196 combat clashes were recorded over the past day:

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Kamyanka 11 times;

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians carried out six attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the most fighting took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Lyman directions, where the enemy tried to break through the defense.