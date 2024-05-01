Shelling of a village in Kharkiv region: 67-year-old woman dies in hospital

A 67-year-old woman who was wounded in the village of Leliukivka in the Kharkiv region died in hospital as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

At about 12 o'clock, the occupiers shelled the village of Leliukivka in the Shevchenkivska community in Kupiansk district. Unfortunately, a 67-year-old resident who was wounded in the shelling died in hospital, - Syniehubov wrote.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that a 67-year-old woman who was injured in the shelling of Lelyukivka village was taken to a medical facility.