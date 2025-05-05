Shell explores BP takeover as oil prices and competitor's shares fall

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Tags
Authors
Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

Shell explores BP takeover as oil prices and competitor's shares fall

Kyiv • UNN

Shell is considering acquiring BP due to the fall in the latter's share value. The decision will depend on further BP quotations, but Shell also has alternative development scenarios.

Shell explores BP takeover as oil prices and competitor's shares fall

Shell is exploring the possibility of acquiring its competitor BP, expecting a fall in oil prices and the shares of the competitor. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Over the year, BP's shares lost a third of their value, due to investor dissatisfaction and falling oil prices. At the same time, BP's shares continue to fall. The final decision will probably depend on further BP quotes.

Shell is also considering alternative scenarios. For example, they may focus on buying back their own shares or smaller acquisitions. According to a Shell representative, the company is focused on increasing efficiency, discipline and simplifying the structure.

At the same time, BP did not comment on the situation.

Let us remind you

Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday. This happened against the background of OPEC+'s intention to further accelerate the growth of oil production, which raised concerns about increased supply.

At the same time, gold prices rose amid investor expectations regarding trade negotiations between the US and China and a meeting of the Federal Reserve System.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
China
United States
Brent
