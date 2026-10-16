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She lasted only a week — Trump's new press secretary is likely to leave her position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Donald Trump said that Katie Zacharia may leave her position due to negative media coverage. He will make the final decision later.

She lasted only a week — Trump's new press secretary is likely to leave her position

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, who has found herself in a difficult situation, may leave her post—just a week after he appointed her to it, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before departing for a rally in the state of Georgia, Trump said that he had spoken with Zacharia. According to him, she does not deserve what he called "negative media coverage."

Recounting the substance of the conversation, the U.S. president added: "I said to her: 'I think you’ll be better off if you’re happy.'"

"The point is that I want her to have a good life. I don’t want her to live the way she has lived for the last three days," Trump said.

He added: "I asked: 'Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this.'"

The president said he would make a final decision later—possibly after completing his campaign trips—adding: "When I get back, we’ll talk."

He also said: "I told Katie that, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly."

Trump noted that Zacharia had faced "brutal attacks from the media."

"Awkward and terrible" — the White House criticized Trump's new press secretary's first briefing13.10.26, 20:21 • 9297 views

In addition

Fox News, citing a White House representative, reported that Zacharia is leaving her position as press secretary. On Tuesday, she held her first briefing at the White House.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zacharia said that she received a call about the press secretary position last Wednesday, and that she was offered the job last Friday—to replace Caroline Leavitt.

Trump later announced her appointment. In his statement, he called her a lawyer.

Over the past week, questions have arisen as to whether Zacharia—who is said to be a graduate of Pepperdine University's law school in California—actually passed the bar examination (which would have given her the status of a lawyer).

Antonina Tumanova

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