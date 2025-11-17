She installed "repeaters" for the navigation of Russian drones and missiles in northern Ukraine: a GRU agent of the Russian Federation was detained

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) in Sumy region. The suspect adjusted enemy attacks on the region and also provided stable communication for Russian drones and missiles by installing appropriate repeaters in the area. This was reported by the SSU, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, the agent turned out to be a 34-year-old resident of Konotop, who came to the attention of the occupiers when she was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. - the message says.

After recruitment, the woman bought radio navigation equipment with money from the Russian special service and set it to the frequencies "needed" by the enemy.

Then the agent looked for abandoned buildings, entered them, and installed "radio beacons" on the roofs.

Using such devices, the occupiers received stable communication for their drones and missiles, which allowed them to bypass the Ukrainian electronic warfare system.

It was also established that she sent photos and coordinates of local military units to her handler, and near one of the regional airbases, she set up a video trap in the form of a 4G camera hidden in the area with online broadcasting for Russian special services. - added the SSU.

In this way, the Russians hoped to track the periodicity and directions of flights of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat aircraft and the consequences of enemy "arrivals" in the border area.

SSU officers exposed the agent, documented her intelligence activities step by step, and detained her.

At the same time, special measures were taken to deactivate espionage devices and secure the basing points of the Defense Forces.

During searches, 6 smartphones were seized from the detainee, which she used for covert communication with her handler.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to bail, and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

