She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
02:28 PM • 694 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 4698 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 7016 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 9598 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12136 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 13033 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15019 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25218 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35264 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 35666 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
92%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-offNovember 29, 05:03 AM • 13188 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - KlitschkoNovember 29, 05:30 AM • 19404 views
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 10614 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 6872 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 12517 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 57489 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 44899 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 52801 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 51023 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 56748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 32362 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50284 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 69949 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 101805 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 116345 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Diplomat
Heating

She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2310 views

The interpreter for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán poorly heard Putin during a visit to Moscow, leading to an inaccurate translation. Tamás Menczer, communications director for Hungary's Fidesz party, explained that she is the best interpreter, but perhaps had a bad day.

She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine

The interpreter who worked with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his visit to Moscow had difficulty hearing what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was saying, and therefore her translation was inaccurate. This was stated by Tamás Menczer, communications director of the Hungarian Fidesz party, as reported by Telex, and conveyed by UNN.

Details

I asked what happened. I was told that she didn't hear well what the Russian president said. Perhaps, as happens to everyone, she had a bad day.

- said Menczer.

He added that "this lady is the best interpreter in this field and for this language, regardless of the fact that perhaps yesterday she did not have the best day and perhaps the circumstances were not the most ideal."

Recall

As UNN reported earlier, the interpreter for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Moscow missed an important sentence in the translation. This led to a distortion of the Russian dictator's statement on international issues.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
Hungary