She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine

The interpreter who worked with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his visit to Moscow had difficulty hearing what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was saying, and therefore her translation was inaccurate. This was stated by Tamás Menczer, communications director of the Hungarian Fidesz party, as reported by Telex, and conveyed by UNN.

Details

I asked what happened. I was told that she didn't hear well what the Russian president said. Perhaps, as happens to everyone, she had a bad day. - said Menczer.

He added that "this lady is the best interpreter in this field and for this language, regardless of the fact that perhaps yesterday she did not have the best day and perhaps the circumstances were not the most ideal."

Recall

As UNN reported earlier, the interpreter for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Moscow missed an important sentence in the translation. This led to a distortion of the Russian dictator's statement on international issues.