"Shakhtar" hinted at the appointment of Arda Turan as head coach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" hinted at the appointment of Arda Turan as head coach, recording a video with Konoplya. Pusic left the club after winning three trophies.

"Shakhtar" hinted at the appointment of Arda Turan as head coach

Donetsk "Shakhtar" hinted that the appointment of Turkish coach Arda Turan will be officially announced soon. "The Miners" recorded a video with football player Yukhym Konoplya, reports UNN.

Details

In the video published by "Shakhtar", the extreme defender of "the Miners" Yukhym Konoplya at one of the gas stations asks the cashier for a hot dog and coffee in Turkish, to which the girl replies: "Unfortunately, there is no coffee in Turkish, but they promise to bring it soon."

Addition

The match between "Shakhtar" and "Rukh", which ended in a draw - 1:1, became the last one in the UPL for the coach of "the Miners" Marino Pusic. Marino Pusic has been in charge of "the Miners" since October 23, 2023. During this time, the team played 71 official matches, winning 44 victories with 13 draws and 14 defeats with a total goal difference of 139–71.

Under the leadership of Pusic, Donetsk residents won three national trophies: they made a golden double in the 2023/24 season and won a record for Ukrainian football, the 15th in its history, the Cup of Ukraine – 2024/25.

Together with Pusic, "Shakhtar" left his assistants: Mario Stanic, Chris van der Verden, Jeroen Schepens, goalkeeping coach Raymond van der Gouw, physical training coach Rul Tamber and Jarno De Vlieghauwer.

After a thorough analysis, we came to the conclusion that the emotional and psychological burden is extremely high in the current conditions. On the one hand, pressure on the result, on the other hand, team restructuring, constant changes, martial law. What Ukrainians are already used to to some extent is a serious challenge for a foreign specialist. Therefore, we decided that it would be right to put an end to it now. At the same time, I want to emphasize: Marino Pusic, Mario Stanic and their staff did a lot of important things for Shakhtar, and we are sincerely grateful to them for this 

- explained the dismissal of Pusic by the general director of "Shakhtar" Serhiy Palkin.

On the eve, journalist and insider Fabrizio Romano reported that the new coach of "Shakhtar" will be the head coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan, for whom ex-player of "Shakhtar" Taras Stepanenko plays.

Stepanenko signs contract with Turkish side Euapspor31.01.25, 17:43 • 27966 views

"The former midfielder of "Barca" and "Atletico" will start a new chapter in "Shakhtar", replacing Marino Pusic as coach. The contract will be valid until June 2027", - Romano reported on the eve.

Let us remind you

Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, a round before the finish, secured gold medals of the champions of Ukraine.

Petrovsky "Ingulets", after a draw with Poltava "Vorskla", leaves the Ukrainian Premier League following Odessa "Chernomorets". Instead, this draw allowed Poltava residents, for the time being, to guarantee themselves a residence permit in the elite. At the same time, Kyiv "Obolon", thanks to the victory over "Left Bank", remains in the UPL for another season.

In the playoffs for the right to play in the next season of the Ukrainian Premier League, four teams will compete: "Vorskla" and "Left Bank", which took 13th and 14th place in the Premier League, and two teams, which at the end of the season in the First League finished on the third and fourth steps.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
