Shadow business in Lviv region: three women set up illegal sale of electronic cigarettes from China

In the Lviv region, participants in a shadow business will be prosecuted for the illegal import and sale of electronic cigarettes from China on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As the investigation established, disposable electronic cigarettes with liquid inside were imported wholesale from China. The goods were either completely without excise duty, or with counterfeit excise stamps – they were stored in warehouses in Lviv for further sale.

During searches, law enforcement officers discovered and seized over 200,000 units of products, special equipment for counterfeiting labels, and other material evidence.

Suspicion was announced to three women – they are accused under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 199 (manufacture, storage, acquisition, transportation, transfer, import into Ukraine for the purpose of sale or sale of counterfeit money, state securities or state lottery tickets);

Part 5 of Art. 27 (types of accomplices).

The detainees face imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years with confiscation of property.

