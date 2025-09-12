Shabunin called the concealment of an apartment for 4 million by NABU officer Tebekin a "mistake in the declaration" – expert

Vitaliy Tebekin

A NABU detective was caught for illicit enrichment and a hidden apartment worth 4 million hryvnias, but the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), Vitaliy Shabunin, called it a "declaration error." As soon as the Bureau is mentioned, the activist's anti-corruption reflexes switch off, and corporate solidarity switches on. This was written by political expert Oleh Posternak.

"A declaration error," said AntAC head Shabunin, referring to the hidden apartment of NABU detective Tebekin, which costs UAH 4 million. And on this basis, he rushed to prove to everyone that the accused in court for such an offense should be assigned not UAH 3 million bail, but only UAH 60 thousand. The "activist" completely "forgot" that Tebekin's parents live in occupied Luhansk region and have Russian passports. – the expert wrote.

In his opinion, Shabunin's behavior is due to his close ties with NABU.

"As soon as the Bureau is mentioned, Shabunin's anti-corruption reflexes immediately switch off, and a completely understandable, down-to-earth, corporate solidarity switches on. Because cooperation with NABU has been feeding him for the last 10 years. Therefore, regarding corruption in NABU, for the "anti-corruption activist" Shabunin – omerta!" – he reported.

The expert reminded that Tebekin is accused of illicit enrichment and concealing expensive real estate worth UAH 4 million. This refers to a two-room apartment in Uzhhorod, registered in the name of the mother of a close acquaintance of the detective, he wrote.

He suggested that the apartment could have been purchased with the detective's questionable income.

"Shabunin's henchman Tebekin did not just "make a mistake" in the declaration, but enriched himself and carefully concealed it. I wonder, by selling what cases exactly did he "earn" for another apartment? We expect the investigation to find this out," Posternak emphasized.

According to him, the court decided that there were sufficient grounds to suspect Tebekin of illicit enrichment and lying in declarations. Therefore, he was assigned bail of almost 3 million hryvnias and suspended from office.

The expert drew attention to the fact that NABU Director Kryvonos "held the defense" for his detective until the very end, even saying that there had been checks and nothing was found. And when the suspicion was already announced, he promised an official investigation, he wrote.

The story of Tebekin and Shabunin, the expert noted, is not an isolated fact – it is about a systemic problem.

"NABU pretends to be crystal clear – independent, reformed, with international experts. But no matter how much you put a saddle on a cow, it won't become a horse. That is, no matter how much you whitewash people who are used to a luxury life for questionable money, stains will still remain. At the same time, it turns out that if you are in NABU and are friends with Shabunin and other paid anti-corruption activists, you can illegally enrich yourself and defraud. Don't be afraid, you won't be imprisoned – Shabunin will cover for you," Posternak concluded.

As reported, yesterday the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of almost 3 million hryvnias and suspension from office for NABU detective Vitaliy Tebekin, who is suspected of illicit enrichment and concealment of real estate.