Several have been submitted, and we hope there will be hundreds more: Human Rights Center on complaints to the UN Committee from children who were deported

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45858 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89046 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115108 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107056 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150072 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120284 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135981 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134008 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127716 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124690 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Several have been submitted, and we hope there will be hundreds more: Human Rights Center on complaints to the UN Committee from children who were deported

Several have been submitted, and we hope there will be hundreds more: Human Rights Center on complaints to the UN Committee from children who were deported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35852 views

The first pilot complaints on behalf of Ukrainian children deported by Russia have been filed with the UN Human Rights Committee. It is planned to file 10 to 15 complaints by May 2024, and a decision is expected by the end of 2025.

So far, only a few pilot complaints have been filed with the UN Human Rights Committee on behalf of children who were deported by Russia and returned to Ukraine. This was reported by Kateryna Rashevska, a lawyer-expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights, and added that she hopes that in the future there will be hundreds of such complaints, UNN reports.

She said this during the event "Individual complaints as a mechanism of international child protection: cooperation of the state, civil society and international institutions".

We are returning children (who were deported by the Russian Federation - ed.), working with them here on the territory of Ukraine. These children witnessed or suffered from war crimes. Here, we had the opportunity to communicate with Kateryna Rashevska and the Regional Center for Human Rights, with whom we signed a memorandum in which we decided to work together with the returned children on filing individual complaints to the UN Committee on Human Rights and the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

- said Iryna Suslova, representative of the Ombudsman for Children's Rights.

Rashevska said that only a few pilot complaints have been filed with the UN Human Rights Committee so far

To date, we have filed only a few pilot complaints, they were all registered, they were all filed by parents on behalf of their children. In each case, it was about the imposition of Russian citizenship, and there were also complaints about freedom of movement. We were able to prove that the Russian Federation deported not only unaccompanied children, but also deported children from the besieged cities together with their parents, usually one of the parents, in our case it was the mother

 ,” Rashevska said.

Rashevska noted that this process has just begun and that preparing a complaint is a complex and lengthy process.

We have already processed 6 children, and we plan to apply for 10 to 15 by the end of our project, which will be approximately by the end of April-May this year. But we will not stop this activity after the project is over. We very much hope that we will be talking about hundreds of complaints in the future

- Rashevska said.

"the enemy changes personal data and citizenship": the CNS told how the occupiers take away Ukrainian children19.02.25, 23:26 • 31279 views

She also commented on how long it would take to receive the results of the complaints.

The processes will not be short-lived and we will not get a decision tomorrow. However, we are ready to respond to the committee's communications by the end of 2025. This is an intermediate stage when they want to clarify something, get additional documents, they will get the position of the Russian Federation, the position of Ukraine

- Rashevska said.

As Kateryna Rashevska explained to Suspilne, the International Criminal Court only considers cases of high-ranking officials, such as Putin or Belov: Putin or Lvova-Belova, and today it deals exclusively with deportations and forced displacement of children.

The UN Human Rights Committee, because there are not many international mechanisms available to such families and children. Our stories concern a whole range of child rights violations. Not all of them are classified as violations that reach the threshold of international crimes. That is, they are not dealt with by the International Criminal Court, but this does not mean that this is not a violation that should be punished

- said the lawyer.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

