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Several drones flew over Moldova's territory at once

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Moldovan border guards recorded at least three drones near the border with Odesa Oblast. In Ukraine, the site of an explosion and debris were discovered.

Several drones flew over Moldova's territory at once

On Saturday, September 19, Moldovan border guards detected several drones near the border with Odesa Oblast. At least three aircraft flew over Moldovan territory. This was reported by the Border Police of Moldova, as reported by UNN

Details 

On the morning of September 19, 2026, border police patrols reported several unidentified aircraft flying through the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Regional Directorate

— the statement said. 

At around 4 a.m., several unidentified aircraft were spotted near the settlement of Căplani. Two of them flew through the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the direction of Olănești–Chistovodное. At the same time, another aircraft was spotted over the village of Căplani, moving from the direction of Crocmaz and subsequently leaving the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the direction of Căplani–Krutoyarovka.

At 5:19 a.m., the Ukrainian side informed the Border Police that an object had been seen falling approximately 1.5–2 km from the state border, in the direction beyond the settlement of Troitske, after which it caught fire. 

The border guards later clarified that, as a result of joint search and inspection operations conducted in the area of the settlement of Troitske by the border authorities of Moldova and Ukraine, no fragments or possible explosion site were found on the territory of the Republic of Moldova.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side reported that an explosion site, as well as unidentified fragments, had been found on the territory of Ukraine, approximately 1.2 km from the state border.

We would like to remind you 

Luxembourg’s only airport is gradually resuming operations after drones were detected over it on Friday, September 18. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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