Several airports in Russia have suspended operations due to the threat of drones

Airports in Volgograd and Vladikavkaz have temporarily halted the arrival and departure of flights due to danger. A drone threat regime has been declared in North Ossetia and a "Carpet" plan has been implemented.
On the night of March 9, several airports in the Russian Federation suspended operations and imposed restrictions on the arrival and departure of flights due to danger. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of representative of Rosaviation Artem Korenyako and head of the Republic of North Ossetia Sergey Minyaylo.
To ensure the safety of civil aircraft (CA), temporary restrictions were introduced at 22:05 MSK on the operation of Volgograd Airport (Gumrak; ICAO code: URWW). The air harbor temporarily does not accept or dispatch flights.
"The crews of the Armed Forces, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety – this is the main priority," added Korenyako.
On Sunday, March 9 at 00:32 (Kyiv time), the head of the Republic of North Ossetia Sergey Minyaylo wrote in his Telegram channel that a drone safety regime has been declared in the region and the "Carpet" plan has been introduced.
"The operational headquarters continues its work," he added.
On the night of February 26, drones allegedly attacked the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, in particular, explosions were heard in Tuapse and Anapa, as a result of which allegedly 3 houses were damaged. The "Carpet" plan has been introduced at Sochi airport.
