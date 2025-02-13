Airport in Sochi, Russia, closed due to drone attack: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Telegram channels report an attack on Ukrainian UAVs in Sochi, with air defense intercepting two drones. The airport is closed due to the incident, and 12 flights are delayed.
Russian telegram channels report an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones in Sochi. Preliminarily, Russian air defense has fired on two UAVs, UNN reports.
From 18:30 local time, Sochi airport was closed as the "Carpet" plan was introduced.
The airport is neither receiving nor sending planes, which has delayed 12 flights. Passengers of one of them had to be disembarked from the plane a few minutes before departure.
There are no official comments from Ukraine so far.
Recall
Two oil refineries were attacked in the Krasnodar region of Russia .