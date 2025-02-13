Airport in Sochi, Russia, closed due to drone attack: what is known

Russian telegram channels report an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones in Sochi. Preliminarily, Russian air defense has fired on two UAVs, UNN reports.

From 18:30 local time, Sochi airport was closed as the "Carpet" plan was introduced.

The airport is neither receiving nor sending planes, which has delayed 12 flights. Passengers of one of them had to be disembarked from the plane a few minutes before departure.

There are no official comments from Ukraine so far.

Recall

Two oil refineries were attacked in the Krasnodar region of Russia .