Seven dead in the Philippines after storm Evignard

The Philippine authorities have announced that at least seven people have died as a result of tropical storm Evinier, which swept through the country. However, search and rescue operations are still ongoing. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Storm Evignard brought strong winds and heavy rains to the southern Philippines on Monday. As a result, airports and seaports were closed and power supply was disrupted.

On Tuesday, the storm moved to the east coast of Japan, with wind speeds reaching 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

The death of a 14-year-old girl has been confirmed in the southeastern province of Misamis Oriental, Philippines. The cause was a tree that fell on the parked car she was getting into. Another student was injured, the National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.

Six people were killed in Quezon province, east of the capital, Police Major Elizabeth Capistrano told DWPM radio. Among the dead are two men aged 56 and 22 who drowned and a 39-year-old man who was hit by a tree.

Marcos said that the storm affected nearly 27,000 people and disrupted the operation of three airports and nine seaports over the weekend.

Evignard was the first tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year. The country in Southeast Asia is hit by an average of 20 storms annually, often resulting in heavy rain, strong winds and deadly landslides.

