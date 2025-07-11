$41.820.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Seven collaborators detained in Kherson: they worked for the occupiers and guarded torture chambers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Seven collaborators have been detained in Kherson who helped implement the Russian regime during the occupation. Among them are guards of torture chambers, a member of the Russian Interior Ministry's "special detachment," a pseudo-referendum agitator, and officials of the occupation "structures."

Seven collaborators detained in Kherson: they worked for the occupiers and guarded torture chambers

In Kherson, collaborators who helped implement the Russian regime during the temporary occupation of the region were exposed and detained. Among them are prison guards, a member of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' "special unit," a pseudo-referendum agitator, and officials of the occupation "structures." All suspects have been charged with aiding the aggressor state.

This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

The Security Service and the National Police have detained seven more collaborators in Kherson. During the occupation of the city, they helped the aggressor spread the Kremlin regime in the region. Among those detained are a father and son who, after the capture of the regional center, joined the so-called "Department for the Execution of Punishments in Kherson Oblast." There, they were appointed guards of the Russian torture chamber, which the invaders set up on the basis of the then-captured Northern Correctional Colony No. 90.

- the post says.

While serving as "junior inspectors," they guarded the perimeter of the prison and the cells where members of the resistance movement were held.

Another suspect, as stated, is a former law enforcement officer who joined the 1st operational detachment "Grom" of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, in whose ranks he carried out raids on the homes of local residents. During such raids, the collaborator, together with the occupiers, abducted people and plundered private property.

Another detainee is a resident of Beryslav district, who was the "right hand" of the local gauleiter and "resettled" Rashists in the homes of fellow villagers who had left for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The crimes of a Kherson resident who worked as a "deputy" head of the occupation "branch" of the Russian pension fund and urged citizens to help the aggressor were also exposed.

In addition to her, the former deputy chief physician of a local sanatorium was detained, whom the occupiers "promoted" to head of the captured institution. For this, she re-registered the institution under Russian law and paid salaries in rubles.

The seventh detainee is a resident of Bilozerka district, who, during the Russian pseudo-referendum, went around the homes of fellow villagers and agitated them to vote for the "annexation" of the region to Russia.

Currently, all suspects have been notified of suspicions in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: collaborative activity and aiding the aggressor state. The suspects are in custody without the right to bail. They face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

- the SBU adds.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

