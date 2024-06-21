Seven children got lost during the descent from Hoverla

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92842 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105331 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121295 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190121 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234283 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143706 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66536 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74012 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101455 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87471 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31821 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92844 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87498 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105331 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101484 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121295 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1748 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4990 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12008 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13620 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17559 views
Seven children got lost during the descent from Hoverla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18373 views

Among the nine tourists who got lost during the descent from Mount Hoverla were seven children.

Seven children got lost during the descent from Hoverla

During the descent from Mount Hoverla, 9 people got lost, including 7 children. Rescuers found a group of tourists in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

During the descent from the mountain  9 people got lost, including 7 children. Tourists did not navigate the area and needed the help of emergency workers. 

 mountain rescuers found the Travelers, escorted them to one of the training and sports bases, from where they went to their place of residence.

The DNS urged to familiarize yourself with the route and prepare for the hike before traveling. It was also recommended to download the mobile app "Rescue in the mountains" and be sure to follow  storm warnings.

A group of schoolchildren got lost in the mountains in the Carpathian region30.05.24, 10:26 • 21335 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

