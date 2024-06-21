Seven children got lost during the descent from Hoverla

During the descent from Mount Hoverla, 9 people got lost, including 7 children. Rescuers found a group of tourists in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

During the descent from the mountain 9 people got lost, including 7 children. Tourists did not navigate the area and needed the help of emergency workers.

mountain rescuers found the Travelers, escorted them to one of the training and sports bases, from where they went to their place of residence.

The DNS urged to familiarize yourself with the route and prepare for the hike before traveling. It was also recommended to download the mobile app "Rescue in the mountains" and be sure to follow storm warnings.

