A group of schoolchildren got lost in the mountains in the Carpathian region

On May 29, 12 tenth-graders and one adult got lost in the mountains in the Carpathian region while passing a tourist route. Rescuers found the tourists later. About it UNN reports with reference to GSCHS.

Details

12 tenth-graders and one adult were unable to navigate the area on their own during the tourist route of Mount Dzembronya in the village of Zelenaya, Verkhovinsky district.

Therefore, we turned to rescuers for help.

Specialists of the State Emergency Service established the coordinates of their location, found the group and escorted them to the Smotrich Valley.

"We advise tourists to download the mobile application "Rescue in the mountains" before traveling, study the route and be sure to follow weather forecasts," the State Emergency Service said.

