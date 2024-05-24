Ukraine has submitted 5 villages to the competition for the best tourist villages in the world in 2024

Five Ukrainian villages - Vorokhta, Zelenyi Hai, Kvasy, Olyka, and Urych - were submitted by the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine for inclusion in the list of "Best Tourist Villages 2024," a prestigious global tourism competition organized by the World Tourism Organization, the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, Mariana Oleskiv, said on Friday, UNN reports.

The State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine has submitted to the UN World Tourism Organization a package of documents from five Ukrainian villages that could be included in the list of The Best Tourism Villages in 2024. With the unanimous consent of the commission members, Ukraine will be represented at one of the most prestigious tourism competitions in the world: The high-mountain village of Vorokhta, the village of Zelenyi Hai, the mountain resort village of Kvasy, the ancient village of Olyka, and the unique village of Urych - Oleskiv wrote on Facebook.

The official expressed confidence that the selected locations have every chance of attracting attention to their cultural, natural, and gastronomic riches not only from Ukrainians but also from foreigners.

"In addition, the inclusion of Ukrainian villages in this global network will provide an opportunity to receive mentoring from the World Tourism Organization and potential financial support from foreign donors, which will help develop rural tourism," she said.

The list of villages recognized as the best by the secret advisory board will be published at the end of 2024 on the official UNWTO resources.

