Sevastopol under attack by unknown drones: what is known

Over the sea area near Sevastopol, Russian air defense forces destroyed three unknown aerial targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev.

The loud sounds heard in the city are the air defense forces destroying 3 aerial targets over the sea area near Sevastopol - Razvozhaev reported.

According to preliminary information, infrastructure facilities were not damaged. Monitoring of the situation continues, residents are advised to remain in safe places and stay calm.

Recently, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result, logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian army were disabled.

