Sevastopol under attack by unknown drones: what is known

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
05:11 PM • 10696 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 24473 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 103864 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 68620 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 41290 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 60212 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 48352 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 46731 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 120247 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 124781 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
75%
754mm
Popular news
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 68015 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 42844 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 41686 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 26553 views
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko07:59 PM • 9346 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 42017 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 43173 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 103866 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 120249 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97131 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 26781 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 68275 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 75616 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 74625 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 108271 views
Actual
SWIFT
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Sevastopol under attack by unknown drones: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Near Sevastopol, Russian air defense destroyed three unknown aerial targets. Infrastructure was not damaged, residents are advised to remain calm.

Sevastopol under attack by unknown drones: what is known
Illustrative photo

Over the sea area near Sevastopol, Russian air defense forces destroyed three unknown aerial targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev.

The loud sounds heard in the city are the air defense forces destroying 3 aerial targets over the sea area near Sevastopol

- Razvozhaev reported.

According to preliminary information, infrastructure facilities were not damaged. Monitoring of the situation continues, residents are advised to remain in safe places and stay calm.

Recall

Recently, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result, logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian army were disabled.

New hits on railway and infrastructure recorded in Crimea26.08.25, 10:08 • 3012 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol