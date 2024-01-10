SES shows footage of destruction of anti-vehicle mine in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, sappers have removed and defused an anti-vehicle mine, which is a common cause of the explosion of agricultural machinery and cars and leads to injuries to civilians. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the anti-vehicle mine often causes the explosion of agricultural machinery and cars and leads to injuries to civilians. The munition was seized and neutralized by sappers of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region.

According to the State Emergency Service, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, more than 460,000 explosive devices have been destroyed in the de-occupied territories.

Recall

In the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a tractor exploded on an explosive device , killing the driver.