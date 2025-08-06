Servicemen who report corruption will receive protection: bill approved

The government approved a bill that provides protection for military personnel who report corruption.

This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

Details

It is expected that the bill will amend the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Its goal is to ensure guarantees of protection and rights for military personnel who report possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses.

What the bill provides for

granting military personnel the right to send reports to authorized persons on corruption detection if they witnessed possible violations;

enshrining the right to be a whistleblower - with the possibility of freely choosing a channel for submitting information about corruption.

It is reported that currently the disciplinary statute limits the right of military personnel to complain only about illegal decisions or actions of commanders. This document expands rights and should guarantee protection to those who dared to expose corruption.

Addition

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the head of a military unit in the form of arrest with an alternative of UAH 2 million bail. This decision concerns the case of corruption in the procurement of drones and EW, the term of the preventive measure is until September 30, 2025.