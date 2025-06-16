"Servants of the People" to hold a meeting, at which Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General will be presented - Arakhamia

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at which the candidacy of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine will be presented - there is a corresponding presidential submission for the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the monomajority David Arakhamia announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

He noted that the submission of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to this position has already been received by the parliament.

It will be considered at one of the next sessions of the Verkhovna Rada, Arahamiya said.

