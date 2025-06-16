$41.450.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Servants of the People" to hold a meeting, at which Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General will be presented - Arakhamia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

The "Servant of the People" faction will gather for a meeting on June 17, where the candidacy of Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General will be presented. The corresponding submission has already been received from the President.

"Servants of the People" to hold a meeting, at which Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General will be presented - Arakhamia

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at which the candidacy of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine will be presented - there is a corresponding presidential submission for the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the monomajority David Arakhamia announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Tomorrow, June 17, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place, during which the candidacy of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine will be presented

- said the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia.

He noted that the submission of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to this position has already been received by the parliament.

It will be considered at one of the next sessions of the Verkhovna Rada, Arahamiya said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
