"Servants of the People" to hold a meeting, at which Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General will be presented - Arakhamia
Kyiv • UNN
The "Servant of the People" faction will gather for a meeting on June 17, where the candidacy of Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General will be presented. The corresponding submission has already been received from the President.
The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at which the candidacy of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine will be presented - there is a corresponding presidential submission for the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the monomajority David Arakhamia announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Tomorrow, June 17, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place, during which the candidacy of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine will be presented
He noted that the submission of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to this position has already been received by the parliament.
It will be considered at one of the next sessions of the Verkhovna Rada, Arahamiya said.
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada. 16.06.25, 11:24 • 2668 views