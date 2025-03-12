Serbia withdrew its support for the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Serbia withdrew its vote in support of the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, changing it to "abstain". The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia announced adaptation to geopolitical changes.
Serbia has withdrawn its vote in support of the Ukrainian resolution of the UN General Assembly condemning Russian aggression, changing it to "abstained". This was reported by NIN with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Marko Djuric, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, the country's representation changed its vote to "abstain", and this issue is considered closed.
Our duty is to monitor the current situation, adapt the Serbian position to the emerging geopolitical changes. Therefore, I believe that we should have abstained, and I will not shift the responsibility for this to the profession or to the sectors, the political responsibility is not on the president, it is primarily on me. If anyone needs to apologize, it's me
Recall
Financial Times reported that the US and Europe were arguing at the UN and G7 over whether to blame Russia for its war against Ukraine, amid a rapid shift in US President Donald Trump's position on the conflict threatening to shatter Western unity.
On February 24, 93 countries supported the draft resolution initiated by Ukraine and European countries condemning Russian aggression. The United States refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, offering instead its own draft for a "swift end to the conflict".