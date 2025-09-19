$41.190.02
September 18, 07:49 PM • 12606 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 24548 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 24420 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 34827 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 46801 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 25493 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 21566 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 34890 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16592 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 53384 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Aortic Dissection Awareness Day and Smiley Face Birthday: What else is celebrated on September 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Today marks Aortic Dissection Awareness Day, Smiley Face Birthday, and International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Orthodox Christians also commemorate the blessed Grand Prince of Kyiv and Chernihiv, Igor.

Today, September 19, marks Aortic Dissection Awareness Day and the birthday of the smiley face. In addition, Orthodox Christians commemorate the blessed Grand Prince of Kyiv and Chernihiv Ihor, writes UNN.

Aortic Dissection Awareness Day

This day aims to raise public awareness of aortic dissection – a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical attention. Early diagnosis, proper medical treatment, and the need for continued research play a significant role in saving lives. Aortic Dissection Awareness Day is about raising awareness of this so-called silent killer.

Smiley Face Birthday

The pictogram consists of numbers, letters, and punctuation marks. All together, it signifies the expression of emotions. Smileys usually complement online communication. Thanks to them, one can convey joy, sympathy, surprise, and other gestures for a more interesting conversation.

Unique wooden synagogue from Zakarpattia to be moved to museum and restored18.09.25, 15:04 • 1896 views

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

In 1995, actor Mark Summers and his best friend John Baur, while playing racquetball, accidentally used pirate slang. They found it interesting, so without much thought, the friends decided to create a humorous holiday "Talk Like a Pirate Day," using the image of a sea rogue. In 2002, Dave Barry – a well-known American publicist – published an article about this holiday, which led to its great popularity.

International Grenache Day

This holiday is celebrated every third Friday of September. In 2010, winemakers from all over the world gathered in the Rhône Valley, where a symposium was held. After recognizing Grenache as the best grape variety, a separate day was dedicated to it. After that, wine tastings began to be celebrated in France, Great Britain, Asia, the USA, and Australia.

Commemoration of the Blessed Grand Prince Ihor of Chernihiv and Kyiv

Prince Ihor was the great-grandson of Saint Yaroslav the Wise and the son of Oleh Sviatoslavych, who ruled in Chernihiv and Novhorod-Siverskyi. Saint Ihor lived in the first half of the 12th century, during the period of internecine strife between the Olhovychi and Mstyslavychi – descendants of the glorious Prince of Rus' Yaroslav the Wise. During the divine service, while Saint Ihor was praying, an insurgent broke into the church, seized him, and brutally beat him to death. In the evening, when Prince Ihor's body was brought to the temple, a miracle occurred: all the candles lit up at once.

New biographical film about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Maa Vande," premiered in India.17.09.25, 14:58 • 4326 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

