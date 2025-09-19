Aortic Dissection Awareness Day and Smiley Face Birthday: What else is celebrated on September 19

Today, September 19, marks Aortic Dissection Awareness Day and the birthday of the smiley face. In addition, Orthodox Christians commemorate the blessed Grand Prince of Kyiv and Chernihiv Ihor, writes UNN.

Aortic Dissection Awareness Day

This day aims to raise public awareness of aortic dissection – a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical attention. Early diagnosis, proper medical treatment, and the need for continued research play a significant role in saving lives. Aortic Dissection Awareness Day is about raising awareness of this so-called silent killer.

Smiley Face Birthday

The pictogram consists of numbers, letters, and punctuation marks. All together, it signifies the expression of emotions. Smileys usually complement online communication. Thanks to them, one can convey joy, sympathy, surprise, and other gestures for a more interesting conversation.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

In 1995, actor Mark Summers and his best friend John Baur, while playing racquetball, accidentally used pirate slang. They found it interesting, so without much thought, the friends decided to create a humorous holiday "Talk Like a Pirate Day," using the image of a sea rogue. In 2002, Dave Barry – a well-known American publicist – published an article about this holiday, which led to its great popularity.

International Grenache Day

This holiday is celebrated every third Friday of September. In 2010, winemakers from all over the world gathered in the Rhône Valley, where a symposium was held. After recognizing Grenache as the best grape variety, a separate day was dedicated to it. After that, wine tastings began to be celebrated in France, Great Britain, Asia, the USA, and Australia.

Commemoration of the Blessed Grand Prince Ihor of Chernihiv and Kyiv

Prince Ihor was the great-grandson of Saint Yaroslav the Wise and the son of Oleh Sviatoslavych, who ruled in Chernihiv and Novhorod-Siverskyi. Saint Ihor lived in the first half of the 12th century, during the period of internecine strife between the Olhovychi and Mstyslavychi – descendants of the glorious Prince of Rus' Yaroslav the Wise. During the divine service, while Saint Ihor was praying, an insurgent broke into the church, seized him, and brutally beat him to death. In the evening, when Prince Ihor's body was brought to the temple, a miracle occurred: all the candles lit up at once.

