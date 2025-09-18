Unique wooden synagogue from Zakarpattia to be moved to museum and restored

In the Berehove district of Zakarpattia, in the village of Velyki Komyaty, a unique cultural and architectural project is being launched – an ancient synagogue will be moved from there to the Zakarpattia Museum and restored. This was reported by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As stated by the Jewish community, this is one of the few preserved wooden synagogues in Ukraine.

On September 18, a memorandum of cooperation for the relocation and restoration of the synagogue was signed at the Zakarpattia Museum of Folk Architecture and Life. The document was signed by Yevhen Tyshchuk, director of the Department of Culture of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, József Bacskai, Consul General of Hungary in Uzhhorod, Mendel Wilhelm, Rabbi of Uzhhorod and Zakarpattia, and Vasyl Kotsan, acting director of the museum. - states the Jewish community's message on Telegram.

The synagogue, built in the first half of the 20th century, was discovered for the scientific community by Hungarian researcher Oniko Gozdo.

Subsequently, Lviv architects carried out precise measurements of the building, which will allow it to be restored as authentically as possible after relocation.

The relocation and restoration of the synagogue is planned for 2025. Its interior will also be restored in accordance with historical and religious canons.

