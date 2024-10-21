Sellers of slimming pills containing psychotropic substances exposed in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers exposed an organized group that was selling sibutramine diet pills online. More than 30,000 pills worth UAH 3.6 million were seized, and the suspects face up to 12 years in prison.
Law enforcement officers in Kyiv exposed members of an organized group that sold diet pills containing psychotropic substances through an online store and social networks. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.
A 25-year-old Kyiv resident reportedly organized and led a group that sold diet pills containing sibutramine. The group consisted of four members.
The group's organizer ensured the uninterrupted supply of wholesale consignments of goods for their packaging and subsequent sale, controlled direct sales, and set work schedules and tasks for other members of the group. He also kept the “accounting” and divided the money earned among the defendants.
In turn, other participants sold the diet pills through an online store, where they took orders online, and social media, sending goods to customers by mail throughout Ukraine.
In the course of the pre-trial investigation, 4 operational purchases of pills containing psychotropic substances totaling UAH 65,000 were made.
During the searches of the defendants' residences and office premises, law enforcement officers seized more than 30,000 sibutramine pills worth over UAH 3.6 million.
The sellers of the pills were served a notice of suspicion on the facts of committing particularly serious crimes in the field of illegal trafficking in psychotropic substances (Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention has already been imposed on them.
The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
